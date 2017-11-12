Giants' Calvin Munson: Set to play Sunday

Munson (quadriceps) is active for Sunday's game against the 49ers.

Munson played 41 defensive snaps in the Week 9 loss to the Rams -- his second-most of the season -- and could see that total increase Sunday now that the quad injury is behind him. Look for Munson to pick up the start at middle linebacker with B.J. Goodson (ankle) among three Giants linebackers who are inactive for the contest.