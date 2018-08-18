Giants' Calvin Munson: Takes hit to head Friday
Munson took a hit to the head during Friday's preseason win over the Lions and could be subjected to the league's concussion protocol as a result, The Athletic's Dan Duggan reports.
Munson was removed from Friday's tilt after taking a blow to the head, so he may need to clear the concussion protocol before eventually returning to practice. The second-year linebacker will continue to compete for a spot behind likely starters B.J. Goodson and Alec Ogletree upon his return.
