Munson took a hit to the head during Friday's preseason win over the Lions and could be subjected to the league's concussion protocol as a result, The Athletic's Dan Duggan reports.

Munson was removed from Friday's tilt after taking a blow to the head, so he may need to clear the concussion protocol before eventually returning to practice. The second-year linebacker will continue to compete for a spot behind likely starters B.J. Goodson and Alec Ogletree upon his return.