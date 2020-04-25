Giants' Cam Brown: Heading to New York

The Giants selected Brown in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 183rd overall.

Brown didn't put together a particularly fast Combine (4.72 40-yard dash), but he played faster as a multi-year starter at Penn State. It's hard to say anyone drafted in the sixth round or later will become a starter, but he fits a need for the Giants so long as he shores up his fundamentals and should at least be a reliable special teams player.