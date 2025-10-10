Skattebo rushed 19 times for 98 yards and three touchdowns and brought in both targets for 12 yards in the Giants' 34-17 win over the Eagles on Thursday night.

Backfield mate Tyrone Tracy returned from a two-game absence due to a shoulder injury, but Skattebo helped make the latter's availability a non-issue with his stellar play. The rookie was responsible for each of the Giants' last three touchdowns, recording a four-yard scoring run late in the first half and then going into the end zone from one yard out in both the third and fourth quarters. Skattebo also set a new single-game career high in rushing yards with Thursday's performance, and he notably gained 44 of his yards on the Giants' final, game-sealing drive that consumed the last 6:50 of the contest. Given his performance Thursday, Skattebo will head into another stiff challenge against the Broncos on Sunday, Oct. 19 as the unquestioned lead back.