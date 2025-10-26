Skattebo was carted off the field during Sunday's game at Philadelphia due to a right foot injury, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports. He gained 12 yards on three carries and recorded an 18-yard touchdown reception prior to his departure.

Per Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post, Skattebo's right foot was bent the wrong way at the end of a Jaxson Dart incompletion to the running back in the middle of the second quarter. Tyrone Tracy will take over as the Giants' lead back for the rest of the contest.