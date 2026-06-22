Giants' Cam Skattebo: Confident in rehab from injury

Skattebo (ankle) said last week that he's confident he'll come back strong from his rehab and "get back [to] running people over," NFL.com's Bobby Kownack reports.

Skattebo also said he won't let "this little ankle thing" bother him, promising "normal Cam Skattebo" when he gets back on the field. He's now eight months removed from surgery, after suffering a dislocated ankle, fractured tibia and ruptured deltoid ligament in October. It's the type of injury that can seriously impact a player's speed and explosion long after he's gained medical clearance, but Skattebo has youth (24 years old) working in his favor and seems to be advancing through the rehab process as fast as anyone reasonably could've hoped for. He even took part in some 11-on-11s during June minicamp, albeit on a limited basis. The next major step is to gain clearance for training camp, where the Giants' new coaching staff will work with a backfield that looks nearly identical to last year's. Tyrone Tracy, Devin Singletary, Eric Gray and Dante Miller are all still with the team, though only Tracy likely represents any kind of threat to Skattebo's usage.