Giants head coach John Harbaugh said that Skattebo (hamstring) is day-to-day and could end up being a game-time decision for Sunday's tilt with the Eagles, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

After tweaking his hamstring late in the Giants' Week 7 overtime win over Houston, Skattebo was seen working off to the side Monday during an unofficial practice coming out of a bye week. Skattebo will still have three more opportunities to log on-field reps in Week 9, and the Giants should have a better idea about his status for Sunday's game based on what he's able to do in those sessions. Devin Singletary would be the next man up in the New York backfield if Skattebo is unable to play or is limited against the Eagles.