Skattebo will have more competition for playing time with Tyrone Tracy cleared to return from a shoulder injury for Thursday's game against the Eagles.

Over the past three weeks, Skattebo averaged 67.9 percent snap share, 16.7 carries and 5.7 targets per game, producing 315 total yards (105 per game) and a touchdown in the process. His workload projection declines with Tracy back in the lineup, but to what extent is unclear. Back in Week 2, when Tracy was healthy, Skattebo played 53 percent of snaps and took 13 touches for 59 yards (and a TD) in an overtime loss at Dallas (Tracy had five carries and five targets on 42 percent snap share). One week later, Tracy got seven carries and three targets on the first two drives against Kansas City, only to miss the rest of the game (and the following two weeks) with a shoulder injury. That's when Skattebo started to dominate New York's backfield work, although his efficiency declined in Weeks 4-5 after a big night versus the Chiefs in Week 3. Long story short, Skattebo's workload floor for Week 6 is much lower than what his recent numbers might seem to suggest.