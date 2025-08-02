Head coach Brian Daboll told reporters that Skattebo is considered day-to-day with a hamstring injury and will not practice Saturday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Skattebo suffered the injury during Friday's training camp practice. While he's labeled as day-to-day, the rookie fourth-rounder is in danger of missing the Giants' preseason opener against the Bills on Aug. 9. He's been receiving the bulk of backup reps behind Tyrone Tracy and Devin Singletary during the first weeks of training camp. With Skattebo and Eric Gray (undisclosed) sidelined, Dante Miller will have the opportunity to see an uptick in reps with the second-team offense.