Giants' Cam Skattebo: Dislocated ankle confirmed
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Skattebo suffered a dislocated right ankle during Sunday's contest at Philadelphia and was transported to a local hospital to be evaluated further, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
With a diagnosis now known for the gruesome right ankle injury he sustained in the second quarter that required an air cast to stabilize and a cart to get off the field, Skattebo is out indefinitely and likely for the rest of the campaign. The rookie fourth-round pick will yield New York's backfield to Tyrone Tracy moving forward.
More News
-
Giants' Cam Skattebo: Ruled out with ankle injury•
-
Giants' Cam Skattebo: Carted off with foot injury•
-
Giants' Cam Skattebo: Scores first receiving TD of career•
-
Giants' Cam Skattebo: Breaks out for three TDs in win•
-
Giants' Cam Skattebo: Could share work with Tracy•
-
Giants' Cam Skattebo: Tops 100 scrimmage yards in loss•