Skattebo suffered a dislocated right ankle during Sunday's contest at Philadelphia and was transported to a local hospital to be evaluated further, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

With a diagnosis now known for the gruesome right ankle injury he sustained in the second quarter that required an air cast to stabilize and a cart to get off the field, Skattebo is out indefinitely and likely for the rest of the campaign. The rookie fourth-round pick will yield New York's backfield to Tyrone Tracy moving forward.