Skattebo (hamstring) did not participate in Wednesday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

The Giants are preparing for the Eagles coming off of their bye, and Skattebo was not available to practice as the week got underway. Skattebo tweaked his hamstring on his last carry of the game against the Texans in Week 7. His status in practice the remainder of the week will be crucial given the Giants' shorthandedness in the backfield. Devin Singletary and Greg Desrosiers are the healthy options on-hand beyond Skattebo.