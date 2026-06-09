Giants' Cam Skattebo: Doing 11-on-11 drills Tuesday

Skattebo (ankle) is participating in team drills at Tuesday's practice, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

After doing individual work at Monday's minicamp practice, Skattebo graduated to 11-on-11 work Tuesday, suggesting he's at or near 100 percent health coming off ankle surgery. Already seen doing standing back flips this offseason, Skattebo seems ready to roll for the start of training camp next month. He's expected to have a leg up on Tyrone Tracy as the Giants' clear RB1 under new coach John Harbaugh and OC Matt Nagy.