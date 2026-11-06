Skattebo (hamstring) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game at Philadelphia, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Skattebo was able to manage one limited practice (Friday) this week, and while head coach John Harbaugh told Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post that the Giants are "keeping the door open" for the running back to play in Week 9, his official listing implies it's more likely just ajar. In any case, if Skattebo ends up sitting out Sunday, Devin Singletary likely will serve as New York's lead runner, with Greg Desrosiers and potentially practice-squad members Eric Gray and Phil Mafah in line for work behind him.