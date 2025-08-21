Skattebo is suited up ahead of Thursday's preseason contest versus the Patriots, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

The Giants invested a fourth-round pick in Skattebo during the 2025 NFL Draft, and he was impressing as a receiver out of the backfield early on in training camp before sustaining a hamstring injury in practice on Aug. 1. He proceeded to miss the team's first two exhibitions before getting back on the field Tuesday, when he logged team drills. New York isn't expected to make many of its starters available Thursday, but if Skattebo suits up, he'll have his first in-game opportunity to push Devin Singletary for the No. 2 spot on the RB depth chart behind starter Tyrone Tracy.