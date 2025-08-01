Skattebo left Friday's practice early and went inside with the training staff, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

The rookie reportedly made a good impression during the first week of camp, especially with his pass catching, but he's been a limited participant during the second week while seemingly dealing with a minor injury, per Evan Barnes of Newsday. It's unclear if Skattebo's early exit Friday is related to the issue that limited his practice participation the previous few days. Early reports out of camp suggest he's mostly worked with backups, while Tyrone Tracy and Devin Singletary have gotten most of the first-team reps.