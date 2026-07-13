Giants' Cam Skattebo: Expected for early camp work

Skattebo (ankle) is expected to be ready be a participant early on in training camp, according to coach John Harbaugh, NFL.com reports.

Skattebo is bouncing back from surgery to address a dislocated ankle that he suffered Week 8 of last season, but the running back is reportedly on track in terms of his recovery, a notion supported by the fact that he was able to take part in some 11-on-11 drills in a limited fashion during last month's minicamp. Once he's fully cleared for on-field work, Skattebo will be in a position to reestablish himself as the top option in a Giants backfield that also includes fellow returnees Tyrone Tracy and Devin Singletary. The team's first open training camp practice will be held July 30.