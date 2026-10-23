Head coach John Harbaugh said Friday that Skattebo had a "good week" of practice and that the second-year running back should be back in the mix for backfield touches against the Texans on Sunday, Jordan Ranaan of ESPN.com reports.

Skattebo didn't log a single carry during the Giants' 34-27 loss to the Saints in Week 6, spending most of the game on the bench. That lack of production stemmed from his critical fumble during overtime against the Commanders in Week 5, but following the release of Najee Harris on Tuesday, Ranaan indicates that Skattebo is expected to reclaim a key role in the Giants' backfield this weekend alongside Tyrone Tracy, with Devin Singletary also in line for work.