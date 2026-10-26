Skattebo is expected to "OK" after tweaking his hamstring on a 42-yard run in overtime during Sunday's 27-21 win over the Texans, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Skattebo's explosive run put the Giants within field-goal range before he was subbed out for Devin Singeltary, who ran up the middle for a 30-yard score to seal the win on the very next play. Though he told Dan Graziano of ESPN.com after the game that he "felt something" in his hamstring that prompted him to slide down at the end of his run rather than being tackled to the ground, Skattebo doesn't sound like he'll require an MRI and should be ready to play in the Giants' next game Nov. 8 versus the Eagles following a Week 8 bye. After being limited to just six snaps in the Week 6 loss to the Saints following a string of poor outings to begin the campaign, Skattebo stepped back into a lead role out of the backfield in Sunday's victory and delivered his best performance of the season, finishing with 121 total yards and a touchdown on 18 touches.