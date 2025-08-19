Giants coach Brian Daboll said Tuesday that Skattebo (hamstring) will return to practice, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports.

Skattebo's hamstring injury forced him to miss New York's first two preseason games, but with a quick turnaround before Thursday's exhibition finale against the Patriots, it remains to be seen whether the rookie fourth-round pick will have a chance to suit up. Per Evan Barnes of Newsday, Daboll appeared to indicate that Skattebo will be limited in his return to practice Tuesday. Tyrone Tracy has dominated first-team reps throughout training camp and appears destined to kick off the regular season as New York's starting running back, but once fully healthy, Skattebo could compete for a role of his own. To begin, his top competition may be veteran incumbent Devin Singletary.