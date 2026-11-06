Head coach John Harbaugh said Skattebo (hamstring) didn't practice Friday, but the Giants are "keeping the door open" for the running back to play Sunday at Philadelphia, Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post reports.

Skattebo wasn't able to practice this week due to the hamstring injury that he sustained near the end of the Giants' last game in Week 7 at Houston. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Friday morning that Skattebo was trending toward sitting out in Week 9, but Harbaugh's comments run contrary to that. It appears as if Skattebo will be listed as something other than 'out' once the team posts its final practice report of the week Friday afternoon.