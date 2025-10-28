New York placed Skattebo (ankle) on injured reserve Tuesday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Skattebo will cede his spot on the 53-man roster to cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse, whom the Giants claimed off waivers from the Browns. After dislocating his right ankle in Sunday's 38-20 loss to the Eagles, Skattebo underwent season-ending surgery hours later, with head coach Brian Daboll relaying that "all went well" with the operation, per Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com. Skattebo has since been discharged from the hospital and is able to begin rehabbing right away, but he's without a specific timeline for a return and may not be back to 100 percent health in advance of the 2026 campaign. The fourth-round pick out of Arizona State had emerged as the Giants' lead back prior to suffering the devastating injury and will finish his rookie season with 410 yards and five touchdowns on 101 carries to go with a 24-207-2 receiving line on 32 targets over eight games. Tyrone Tracy and Devin Singletary are slated to fill the void in the New York backfield for the duration of the season.