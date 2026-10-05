Skattebo carried the ball 18 times for 58 yards and caught his only target for eight yards in Sunday's 36-24 win over the Cardinals.

The second-year back failed to top 60 rushing yards for a third straight game, but at least in Week 3 he was able to add a 3-40-0 line through the air. Skattebo hasn't gotten into the end zone since the Giants' opener, and through four contests he has 302 scrimmage yards while averaging a disappointing 3.5 yards per carry. He'll try to get going on the ground in a Week 5 road clash with the Commanders.