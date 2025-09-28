Skattebo carried the ball 25 times for 79 yards and caught both his targets for 11 yards in Sunday's 21-18 win over the Chargers. He also ran for a two-point conversion.

The rookie RB become the focal point of the Giants' offense with Jaxson Dart getting his first career NFL start under center and Tyrone Tracy (shoulder) sidelined, with Skattebo's 27 touches representing a huge increase on the career-high 16 he got last week. That volume on the ground came in a contest that New York led from its opening possession however, a game script that may not be repeated too often in 2025. Devin Singletary got seven carries as the backup with Tracy out, but Skattebo should remain the unquestioned top option in the backfield in Week 5 against the Saints.