Skattebo has turned heads in training camp, "doing a lot of his damage catching the ball out of the backfield," Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Raanan notes that Tyrone Tracy and Devin Singletary have gotten "almost all" of the first-team reps so far during camp but suggests that Skattebo could eventually get more work with the starting unit if he continues to play well. New York is still in the very early part of camp -- Monday's practice was the team's first in pads -- but Skattebo has already made an impression, including by catching a touchdown pass from fellow rookie Jaxson Dart in the right corner of the end zone to conclude practice Friday. Coach Brian Daboll has expressed praise for Skattebo, saying that the Arizona State product "runs hard" and sharing that he's "looking forward to watching him run." Tracy remains the Giants' projected No. 1 tailback, but if Skattebo is able to use his superb pass-catching skills to contribute to the offense, he could carve out a role substantial enough to make him an intriguing fantasy asset.