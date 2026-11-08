Skattebo (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Skattebo reportedly pushed to play Sunday, but Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reported shortly before inactives were released that Skattebo would not suit up Sunday, and he was indeed ruled out for Week 9. With fellow running back Tyrone Tracy (hamstring) already sidelined, Devin Singletary will be the top option in the Giants' backfield, Phil Mafah -- also per Raanan -- will "likely be the next man up" and Greg Desrosiers will also be available as needed.