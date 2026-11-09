Skattebo (hamstring) was listed as limited on Monday's estimated injury report, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Skattebo missed his first game of the season Sunday in Philadelphia due to a hamstring injury that he sustained in the Giants' previous game back in Week 7. Prior to Skattebo being inactive, though, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that the running back was pushing to play, and head coach John Harbaugh told Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News on Monday that he should be "full go" for Thursday's game against the Commanders. Skattebo still has some work to do to prove his health, but he appears to be trending in the right direction for a Week 10 appearance.