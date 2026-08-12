Giants' Cam Skattebo: Listed as co-starter with Tracy

The Giants list Skattebo as a co-starter at running back with Tyrone Tracy on their first unofficial depth chart of season that was posted Wednesday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Though he worked ahead of Tracy last season before his rookie campaign came to an end when he dislocated his ankle Week 8, Skattebo hasn't yet been anointed as the Giants' No. 1 back heading into 2026. Skattebo was cleared for the start of training camp but has had his workload managed coming off the major injury. The 24-year-old should see his reps increase as camp and the preseason rolls along, and assuming he's able to steer clear of any health-related setbacks, the expectation remains that he'll receive the starting nod out of the backfield Week 1 versus the Cowboys.