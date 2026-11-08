Skattebo (hamstring) -- who is officially listed as doubtful -- "is trying to push to play" Sunday against the Eagles, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

It's not common for players listed as doubtful to end up active, but "as unlikely as it is," per Schefter, the running back evidently hasn't closed the door on that possibility. In any case, Skattebo's Week 9 status will arrive when the Giants' inactives are posted ahead of the team's 1:00 pm ET kickoff. If he's unable to play, Devin Singletary would be in line to pace New York's backfield, with Greg Desrosiers and Phil Mafah also available to mix in.