Skattebo rushed the ball 10 times for 60 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 22-9 loss to the Chiefs. He added six receptions on eight targets for 61 yards.

Skattebo was expected to handle more work in Week 3, and he was forced into the lead-back role after Tyrone Tracy (shoulder) departed in the first quarter. Skattebo went on to be one of the few bright spots for the Giants, as he tallied their only touchdown of the game late in the second quarter on a 13-yard run. He was also a primary target in the short areas of the field, leading the team in targets, receptions and yards. The extent of Tracy's injury is unclear, but Skattebo's performance should put him in line for a significant role in Week 4 against the Chargers regardless of Tracy's status.