Giants head coach John Harbaugh said that Skattebo (hamstring) should be "full go" for Thursday's game against the Commanders, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

After tweaking his hamstring in an Oct. 25 overtime win over the Texans, Skattebo wasn't able to fully shake the injury coming out of a Week 8 bye and ended up missing his first game of the season Sunday in the Giants' 19-11 win over the Eagles. The second-year back was at least able to close Week 9 prep as a limited participant in practice, and Harbaugh noted that Skattebo was close to playing against the Eagles before the team ultimately chose to hold him out as a matter of caution. Though the Giants will face a quick turnaround for Week 10, Skattebo looks on track to reclaim a leading role out of the backfield against Washington, barring a setback with his hamstring during the team's limited practice time leading up to the contest.