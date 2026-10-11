Skattebo rushed 13 times for 59 yards and caught two of three targets for 12 yards in Sunday's 27-27 tie against the Commanders. He also lost a fumble.

After a quiet performance in regulation, Skattebo saved his best and worst moments for overtime. He racked up 40 of his 71 scrimmage yards in OT, but Skattebo fumbled on Washington's 24-yard line as the Giants were in range for a potential game-winning field-goal attempt. That mistake was matched by a clock-management error on the other end, which prevented the Commanders from attempting a game-winning field goal of their own prior to the end of OT. Skattebo will be motivated to atone for his fumble in Week 6 against the Saints' leaky run defense.