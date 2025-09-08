Skattebo rushed twice for minus-3 yards and caught both of his targets for 12 yards in Sunday's 21-6 loss to the Commanders.

The rookie fourth-round pick struggled in his NFL debut, but there are a couple silver linings to be found in this forgettable performance. Skattebo got a chance by the goal line with a carry from the 1-yard line in the second quarter, though he lost a yard on the play, and lead back Tyrone Tracy didn't exactly separate from the pack with just 24 yards on 10 carries. The 219-pound Skattebo could eventually emerge as the short-yardage back over the 210-pound Tracy, and Skattebo showed promise as a pass-catcher in training camp, but his short-term role could be limited in a Giants backfield that also includes Tracy and Devin Singletary. Up next for Big Blue is a Week 2 road game in Dallas.