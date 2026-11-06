Skattebo (hamstring) was in uniform but not participating at the start of Friday's practice, Jordan Raanan of ESPN reports.

It remains to be seen if Skattebo will do enough to get a 'limited' designation. He didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday, and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport already reported that Skattebo is unlikely to play Sunday at Philadelphia. That leaves Devin Singletary as the probable starter and possible three-down workhorse, backed by only undrafted rookie Greg Desrosiers on the active roster (Eric Gray and Phil Mafah are on the practice squad).