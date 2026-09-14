Skattebo rushed 18 times for 81 yards and a touchdown but wasn't targeted in the passing game during Sunday's 28-20 win over the Cowboys.

Skattebo opened the scoring with a three-yard touchdown run to cap the Giants' first possession of the season. The 2025 fourth-round pick looked spry in his return from a season-ending ankle fracture suffered in Week 8 of his rookie campaign. He led the team in both rushing attempts and rushing yards Sunday while Devin Singletary and Tyrone Tracy combined for just 30 rushing yards on eight carries, though Singletary got all four targets among Giants running backs and scored a fourth-quarter receiving touchdown. Skattebo should continue to spearhead the Giants' rushing attack in Week 2 against the Rams on Monday Night Football.