Head coach Brian Daboll said Monday that the MRI on Skattebo's (hamstring) leg yielded optimistic results, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Daboll added that all of the Giants' injured players are getting better, casting a wide net that includes Skattebo. Tyrone Tracy and Devin Singletary have been splitting first-team snaps in training camp, though Skattebo had been making a push to join them with the starters prior to his injury. Despite the positive update from Daboll, Skattebo may be held out of Saturday's preseason opener against Buffalo.