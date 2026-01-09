Skattebo (ankle) is on schedule in his recovery from a dislocated right ankle, having shed his walking boot after eight weeks, and he's aiming to be back by training camp if not for spring practices, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Skattebo is now close to 10 weeks removed from his late-October ankle injury, and he's set to start "upping" his speed soon as he works to get back the dorsiflexion (upward movement) in his right foot after shedding his walking boot. The 2025 fourth-round draft pick expects to be ready by training camp in July, which would put him well on track to ramp up to full speed by the start of the 2026 campaign. Once he's healthy, Skattebo could reclaim the top spot in the Giants backfield over Tyrone Tracy.