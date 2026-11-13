Skattebo rushed 18 times for 78 yards and two touchdowns and brought in three of four targets for 44 yards in the Giants' 24-21 loss to the Commanders on Thursday.

Skattebo put together an impressive all-around performance that included a season high in receiving yards. Skattebo also exceeded the 75-yard mark on the ground for the third time on the campaign, and he went in for his third and fourth rushing touchdowns of the season on one- and 13-yard runs in the first and third quarters, respectively. Skattebo didn't show any ill effects from the hamstring injury that cost him Sunday's win over the Eagles, and he'll now gear up for a Week 11 home matchup against the Jaguars' elite run defense on Sunday, Nov. 22.