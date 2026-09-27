Skattebo carried the ball 20 times for 60 yards and caught three of four targets for 40 yards in Sunday's 12-7 win over the Titans.

With Jameis Winston under center instead of Jaxson Dart (knee), the Giants leaned a little more heavily on their backfield and Skattebo saw a season high in touches while hitting for 100-plus scrimmage yards for the first time in 2026. The second-year back's longest play came on a 30-yard toss in the first quarter, as he made himself available downfield to bail out a scrambling Winston. Through three games, Skattebo is showing no ill effects from the ankle injury that ended his rookie campaign early, and he's collected 177 rushing yards and a TD on 50 carries while adding a 7-59-0 line on eight targets. He figures to see a big workload again in Week 4 at home against the Cardinals.