Skattebo (shoulder) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game in Washington, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Skattebo was limited at practice Wednesday and Thursday due to a shoulder injury, which he touched on Friday when he told Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com that he dealt with a "little muscle tightness." With his status now not in question for Week 5, Skattebo will continue to operate as the Giants' lead runner, as he's turned his 76 touches into 302 yards from scrimmage and one TD in four contests this season.