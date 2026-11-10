Skattebo (hamstring) was listed as a full participant in Tuesday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Prior to Tuesday's practice, Skattebo told Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post that the hamstring tear he sustained in a Week 7 overtime win over the Texans "wasn't too bad" and wouldn't prevent him from playing Thursday against the Commanders. With Skattebo proceeding to take every rep during Tuesday's session, he's now officially in the clear to step back into a lead role out of the New York backfield in Week 10. As a result of Skattebo's return to the lineup following a one-game absence, Devin Singletary -- who handled a season-high 23 touches in the Week 9 win over the Eagles -- is expected to see his opportunities get scaled back significantly.