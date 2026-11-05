Skattebo (hamstring) was a non-participant at Thursday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Coming out of New York's Week 8 bye, Skattebo hasn't been able to practice this week due to the hamstring injury that he suffered near the end of a Week 7 win at Houston. Friday's injury report will reveal his odds to suit up Sunday at Philadelphia, but if Skattebo is inhibited or sidelined, Devin Singletary is the next player up in the Giants backfield, Greg Desrosiers is the only other RB on the active roster, and Eric Gray and Phil Mafah are candidates to be elevated from the practice squad.