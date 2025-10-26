Skattebo was ruled out of Sunday's game in Philadelphia due to a right ankle injury.

Skattebo suffered a gruesome injury to his lower right leg at the end of a Jaxson Dart incompletion that targeted the rookie running back. His right ankle was placed in an air cast before he was carted off the field in the second quarter. While Skattebo will be out for the foreseeable future, Tyrone Tracy will take over the Giants backfield Sunday and beyond.