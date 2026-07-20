Giants' Cam Skattebo: Says he's ready for camp

Skattebo (ankle) said Sunday that he's "ready to go" for training camp, Patricia Traina of SI.com reports.

Skattebo -- who indicated that he is "perfectly fine" after appearing to land awkwardly while doing backflip during an appearance at Fanatics Fest this past weekend -- said "I feel great" and that "the last two weeks of my training have felt the most normal, it's been excellent." The second-year pro got back on the field for team drills late during mandatory minicamp in June, and it sounds like he'll enter training camp at near 100 percent health from ankle surgery undergone late last October. Skattebo and other veterans will report for Giants training camp on July 28, with rookies kicking things off on July 23. Once fully cleared, Skattebo is expected to reclaim the lead role in New York's backfield, which also houses Tyrone Tracy and Devin Singletary.