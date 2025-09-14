Skattebo carried the ball 11 times for 45 yards and a touchdown and caught two of three targets for 14 yards in Sunday's 40-37 overtime loss to the Cowboys.

The 2025 fourth-round pick made a big statement in his second NFL game, producing a TD nearly single-handedly in the fourth quarter with a 24-yard run to the one-yard line before punching home his first career score. Skattebo provides a punishing, physical presence in the Giants' backfield that Tyrone Tracy and Devin Singletary lack, and while Tracy should continue to be the team's primary option on passing downs, the rookie made a strong case Sunday to be New York's first choice on running downs. Skattebo will look to build on this performance in Week 3 against Kansas City.