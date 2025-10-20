Skattebo rushed 16 times for 60 yards and caught three of six targets for 34 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 33-32 loss to Denver.

Skattebo followed up the first multi-score game of his career with his first trip to the end zone as a receiver through seven pro appearances. The bruising tailback had actually been fairly active in the pass game prior to Sunday's touchdown catch, averaging 3.3 receptions and 25.8 receiving yards in the six games prior. Skattebo did finish below four yards per carry for the third time this season, but he is still commanding the lion's share of touches out of the Giants' backfield. Fantasy managers should continue riding Skattebo next Sunday against the Eagles in a rematch from Week 6 when the rookie hit pay dirt thrice.