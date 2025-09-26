Skattebo will serve as the Giants' No. 1 RB on Sunday against the Chargers after the Giants officially ruled out Tyrone Tracy (shoulder) on Friday, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports.

Skattebo took advantage Week 3 against the Chiefs following Tracy's exit in the first quarter due to a dislocated right shoulder, with the rookie turning 10 carries into 60 yards and one touchdown and gathering in six of eight targets for 61 yards. With Tracy likely set for a multi-week absence, Skattebo will be the Giants' priority backfield option as rookie first-round pick Jaxson Dart gets his initial foray as an NFL starting quarterback.