Skattebo is slated to undergo surgery Sunday night on the dislocated right ankle that he suffered during the Giants' Week 8 loss at Philadelphia, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Skattebo's lower right leg was placed in an air cast before he was carted off the field in the second quarter following the injury. He was transported to a local hospital and now will embark on the first step post-injury. During Sunday's game, reserve RB Tyrone Tracy turned 12 touches into 53 yards from scrimmage and no TDs, while Devin Singletary notched three touches for 28 total yards and no scores.