Skattebo is expected to handle an increased role in Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll hasn't confirmed that Skattebo will be in line for an uptick in opportunity in Week 3, though that would seem to be a logical conclusion after the rookie handily outperformed fellow backs Tyrone Tracy and Devin Singletary in the 40-37 overtime loss to Dallas in Week 2. Skattebo didn't start but still led the trio in snaps (35, 52 percent share) while carrying 11 times for 45 yards and a touchdown to go with two catches for 14 yards on three targets. Though he'll be matching up against a stouter Chiefs defense in Week 3, Skattebo's prospects could be bolstered by the expected return of standout left tackle Andrew Thomas (foot), who remains listed as questionable but is likely to suit up after sitting out the Giants' first two games.