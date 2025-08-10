Skattebo (hamstring) didn't play in New York's preseason win against Buffalo on Saturday.

It's no surprise that Skattebo didn't suit up, as he's been dealing with a hamstring issue for over a week. An MRI on Skattebo's hamstring early in the week showed promising results, so the hope is still that the rookie fourth-round pick will be able to see preseason action at some point. Tyrone Tracy is essentially a lock to be New York's starting running back to open the campaign, and while veteran Devin Singletary is listed as the No. 2 RB on the team's initial depth chart, per Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site, Skattebo could end up challenging Singletary for touches if he's able to get back to health and continue turning heads as he was prior to the injury.