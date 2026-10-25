Skattebo is expected to resume his role as the Giants' lead running back in Sunday's game at Houston, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Skattebo ranked fourth in offensive snaps (six of 77) among Giants running backs behind Devin Singletary (31), Tyrone Tracy (29) and Najee Harris (11) last Sunday against the Saints, failing to log a touch in the process. The team has since released Harris, and Skattebo's brief benching appears to be over. It's unclear who among Skattebo, SIngletary and Tracy will get the start this Sunday, but the former did average 18.2 touches per game through the first five weeks of the campaign.